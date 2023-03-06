65% of women prefer investing in real estate, 8% in gold: Survey

65% of women prefer investing in real estate, 8% in gold: Survey1 min read . 01:48 PM IST
Anarock said 83% of women respondents are looking at homes priced above ₹45 lakh, while 27% prefer premium homes priced from ₹90 lakh to ₹1.5 crore
New Delhi: Around 65% women prefer to invest in real estate, while 8% of them invests in gold, a survey by real estate consultant Anarock has found.
Just 20% of women respondents favour stocks, while 7% prefer fixed deposits, the report said. The sample size of the consumer survey was 5,500, out of which 50% respondents were women.
Anarock said 83% of women respondents are looking at homes priced above ₹45 lakh.
“The ₹45-90 lakh budget range is the ‘sweet spot’ for 36 per cent of women home seekers, and 27 per cent prefer premium homes priced from ₹90 lakh to ₹1.5 crore. 20 per cent prefer luxury homes priced more than ₹1.5 crore," the survey added.
“Over the last decade, women have emerged as a major residential real estate buyer segment, especially in the urban centres. Their preferences are also distinctly shaping newer trends - from bigger homes, ready-to-move properties to specific budgets, they know exactly what they want. And like millennials, their preferences now influence the supply that developers put on the market," said Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman - Anarock Group.
Anarock also noted that there are many benefits that Indian women can avail by buying and registering properties in their names.
Various government policies support and promote women home ownership in India.
“For instance, to avail homes under the government’s flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) introduced in 2015, homes have to be mandatorily registered either in a woman’s name or with a woman as co-owner. This was done to empower women of the lower-income segments," it said.
“Lower stamp duty is another benefit women homebuyers enjoy," Anarock said.
Stamp duty charges are lower if the property is registered in a woman’s name, albeit with variations from state to state. The exemption varies from 1-2% across states, and may even vary within a particular state, based on the classification of regions as ‘urban’ and ‘rural’. For instance, Delhi, UP, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana offer a relaxation in stamp duty for women buyers.
Many banks such as SBI, ICICI Bank, and HDFC offer discounted home loan rates to women as compared to men. This again varies from bank to bank, with a difference of around 0.25%.
“To avail of certain tax benefits, a woman can also become the joint owner of a property with her husband and, if she has a separate source of income, both can claim tax deductions individually," it added.
