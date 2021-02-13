Subscribe
Home >News >India >65% pvt hospitals in Thane lack fire safety measures: District municipality
65% pvt hospitals in Thane lack fire safety measures: District municipality

1 min read . 09:58 AM IST PTI

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Saturday said that 65.20 per cent private hospitals in the city have not complied with fire safety regulations despite repeated reminders.

In an official release, the civic body said that there are 347 private hospitals in the city.

The TMC recently conducted a fire audit of these facilities.

However, 28 of them were found to be shut. Of the remaining 319 hospitals, 111 found to have complied with the fire safety regulations and submitted the certificates, it said.

The remaining 208, which comes to 65.20 per cent are yet to comply with the fire safety norms and submit their certificates, the release said.

The civic body has given time till February 22 to these 208 hospitals for compliance, in the absence of which they will face severe action, it added.

