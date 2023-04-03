Prices of 651 essential drugs decline as NPPA revises cap

The government controls the prices of drugs through the Drugs Prices Control Order (DPCO), 2013. Essential medicines or formulations have a ceiling price, which can be increased each year based on the WPI rate set by the government. “However, in September 2022, the ministry of health and family welfare made changes to the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM), adding 870 medicines. These medicines were scheduled under DPCO, 2013, and the NPPA began revising the valid ceiling prices of these drugs," a senior health ministry official said.

