66% hike in Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana outlay to ₹79,000 crore: FM
Union Budget 2023: The central government will spend ₹10,000 crore per year on urban infrastructure development fund.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a 66% increase in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) outlay to ₹79,000 crore. She made the announcement while presenting the Budget 2023 today.
