66% hike in Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana outlay to 79,000 crore: FM

66% hike in Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana outlay to 79,000 crore: FM

1 min read . 01:07 PM IST Edited By Alka Jain
66% hike in Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana outlay to 79,000 crore. (PTI)

Union Budget 2023: The central government will spend 10,000 crore per year on urban infrastructure development fund.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a 66% increase in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) outlay to 79,000 crore. She made the announcement while presenting the Budget 2023 today. 

States and cities will be encouraged to take up urban planning, FM Sitharaman said, adding that the Centre will create Urban Infrastructure Development Fund on the lines of the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund and it will be managed by the National Housing Bank.

The central government will spend 10,000 crore per year on urban infrastructure development fund, she said. 

All cities and towns will be enabled for 100 per cent transition of sewers and septic tanks from manhole to machine hole mode, the minister added. 

