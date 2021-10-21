66% of Indian biz feels existing measures inadequate to cope with cyber threats

NEW DELHI : Sixty-six per cent of businesses in India fear that their existing data protection measures may not be adequate to cope with cyber threats, while 74% agree they have increased exposure to data loss with the growth of employees working from home, according to the findings of the Dell Technologies 2021 Global Data Protection Index (GDPI).

The findings revealed that 70% of respondents in India believe emerging technologies such as cloud-native applications, Kubernetes containers, artificial intelligence, and machine learning pose a risk to data protection, and the lack of data protection solutions for newer technologies was one of the top three data protection challenges for organizations.

The survey of 1,000 global IT decision makers of which 250 are from APJ (Australia, India, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea) shows organizations are combating continued data growth and increased data protection complexities. The study found that globally organizations are managing more than 10 times the amount of data than they did five years ago—from 1.45 petabytes in 2016 to 14.6 petabytes in 2021.

On average, globally, the cost of data loss in the last 12 months is approaching four times higher for organizations using multiple data protection vendors as compared to those using a single-vendor approach.

“As we move further in the data era, the amount of data being generated will continue to increase due to various factors such as continuation of remote working culture, higher adoption of emerging technologies etc.," said Ripu Bajwa, director and general manager, Data Protection Solutions, Dell Technologies India.

"The Dell Technologies 2021 Global Data Protection Index corroborates this and highlights how organizations globally are managing more than 10 times the amount of data, as compared to five years ago", added Bajwa.

