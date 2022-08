A yatra of tricolour over 6000 feet long was taken out in Jhajjar district of Haryana to mark the 75th year of Independence. The yatra was part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

#WATCH | Haryana: A 6,600 feet long Tricolour yatra was taken out in Jhajjar as part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav celebrations ahead of Independence Day pic.twitter.com/HI674dQVeQ — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022

As part of celebrations of this year's Independence day, the government has started a lot of initiatives that included hoisting the tricolour on the terrace of houses, tricolour yatras, and changing display pictures to tricolour on social media profiles, etc.

Har Ghar Tiranga is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav which encourages people to pay their respects to the national flag in their own ways.

“Our relationship with the flag has always been more formal and institutional than personal. Bringing the flag home collectively as a nation in the 75th year of independence thus becomes symbolic of not only an act of personal connection to the Tiranga but also an embodiment of our commitment to nation-building. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag", mentions the website of the Union Ministry of Culture.

On Saturday, Chandigarh University and NIF foundation also created a Guinness Book Record for the largest human waving flag formation. Rajasthan also reported a 4.5 km long Tiranga rally to mark the occasion.

On July 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to support the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag in their homes between August 13 and 15.

The government intends to hold the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' exercise in the run-up to India's 75th anniversary of independence.