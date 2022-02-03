67% believe women are better financial decision makers: Survey

Spends on non-essential & discretionary products like AC, car, refrigerator has increased for 10% of families, indicating an even lower percentage than the last five months. Expenditure nevertheless remains the same for 83% of the families, a surge of 5% from last month. This is majorly reflected in the sentiment of people living in eastern and northern part of India. The net score which was at +6 last month is at +3 for the month.