The Delhi government has collected over ₹89 lakh in fines and 67 FIRs were registered from 29 December, 2021 till now, for violation of coronavirus protocols, following the enforcement of 'Yellow alert' restrictions in Delhi, news agency ANI reported.

Delhi on Wednesday reported a massive jump in daily Covid-19 infections with 923 fresh cases, the highest since May 30 and 86% up from a day earlier, even as the city government decided to continue with existing restrictions under the 'yellow alert' for a while before announcing more curbs.

After six months, the positivity rate crossed 1% as it was recorded at 1.29%. On December 20, there were only 91 Covid-19 cases in the national capital and the figure climbed to nearly 1,000-mark with fresh 923 infections on Wednesday.

The city also recorded 238 Omicron cases on Wednesday. There were 165 cases of the new variant a day earlier.

The DDMA had on Tuesday declared ‘yellow alert' under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the city amid a spike in coronavirus cases following the emergence of the virus's Omicron variant.

The 'yellow alert' entailed restrictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, opening of shops selling non-essential items on an odd-even basis, halved seating capacity in Metro trains and buses, among other things.

The authorities are in favour of monitoring the situation for some more time and to avoid imposing further restrictions under 'amber alert', officials said on Wednesday.

