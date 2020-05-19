67 new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh as of 8:00 AM - May 19

ANDHRA PRADESH : 67 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 19 in Andhra Pradesh, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh to 2,474. Among the total people infected as on date, 1,552 have recovered and 50 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 646 of the total 2474 cases reported in the state. Kurnool had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 158 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

View Full Image 11 districts in Andhra Pradesh have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Andhra Pradesh's 2,474 cases put it at number 9 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 35058, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

View Full Image Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.