GUJARAT : 67 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 11 in Gujarat, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Gujarat to 308. Among the total people infected as on date, 31 have recovered and 19 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 242 of the total 308 cases reported in the state. Ahmedabad had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 134 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

18 districts in Gujarat have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Gujarat's 308 cases put it at number 10 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1574, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.