Karnataka confirmed 67 covid-19 positive cases in the state that takes the total to 1462.

A 43-year old male with from Bengaluru with travel history to Tamil Nadu succumbed to the disease that takes the total number of fatalities to 41 in the state, according to the daily bulletin of the Karnataka health department.

The sudden spurt in covid-19 positive cases in Karnataka has been attributed to entry of people from other states into Karnataka, especially Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

The 67 covid-19 cases recorded on Wednesday include 21 from Hassan, 10 from Bidar, eight from Bidar, seven in Kalaburagi, six in Udupi and four in Bengaluru.

Tumkuru, Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada recorded cases as well.

"52 cases of the total 67 cases have a travel history from other states," S.Suresh Kumar, primary and secondary education minister of Karnataka said.

People with travel history from Maharashtra accounted for 51 of these cases while one had a travel history to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Out of the total 1462 cases in Karnataka, 83% or 1217 and 17% or 245 cases, according to data covid-19 war room.

Yadgiri in Karnataka recorded the highest growth in cases over the last five days with 45.4%, government data shows. Hassan, Mandya, Shivamogga recorded 34.6%, 27.9% and 21.7% respectively.

The spread of the virus has also increased in Karnataka with 28 out of the total 30 districts that have recorded at least one covid-19 positive case. Officials fear that this could increase since intra-district bus services have been allowed in Karnataka and in the last two days, around 1.4 lakh people have travelled in these. The state has also allowed intra-state train services that will commence from 22 May.

