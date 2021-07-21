67% of Indians have corona antibodies

Bhargava also warned that mathematical models of virus transmission indicate there are several conditions under which a serious third wave could occur. “There are four potential mechanisms for a third wave: waning immunity that restores previously exposed individuals to a susceptible state, the emergence of a new viral variant that is capable of escaping immunity, the emergence of a new viral variant that is more transmissible, and premature release of lockdowns," he said.

