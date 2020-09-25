670 e-buses, 241 charging stations sanctioned under FAME-II: Prakash Javdekar

NEW DELHI: The government has sanctioned 670 electric buses for Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Chandigarh and 241 charging stations under the second phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles, or FAME 2, to boost electric mobility.

Union Heavy Industries minister Prakash Javadekar, in a statement, said the decision reflects the government’s commitment to reduce dependence on fossil fuel, to address issues of vehicular emissions and is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of switching to eco-friendly public transport system.

FAME 2 was implemented in April 2019, with an outlay of ₹10,000 crore for three years, to increase the number of electric vehicles in commercial fleet. The Centre had sanctioned ₹8,596 crore for incentives, of which ₹1,000 crore was earmarked for setting up charging stations for electric vehicles in India.

The government had said it will offer the incentives for electric buses, three-wheelers and four-wheelers to be used for commercial purposes.

“This phase focuses on supporting electrification of public & shared transportation and aims to support, through subsidies, approximately 7000 e-Buses, 5 lakh e-3 Wheelers, 55000 e-4 Wheeler Passenger Cars and 10 lakh e-2 Wheelers," the statement said.

In the first phase of the scheme, from April 2015 to 31 March, 2019, about 2,80,987 hybrid and electric vehicles were supported by way of demand incentives, amounting to about ₹359 crore. The Centre had sanctioned another 425 electric and hybrid buses for various cities at cost of about ₹280 crore.

The department of heavy industries, which is spearheading the scheme, had also sanctioned 520 charging stations for around ₹43 crore in Bangaluru, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Delhi, in the first phase of the scheme.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated