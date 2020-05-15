ANDHRA PRADESH : 68 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 15 in Andhra Pradesh, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh to 2,205. Among the total people infected as on date, 1,192 have recovered and 48 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 646 of the total 2205 cases reported in the state. Kurnool had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 158 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

11 districts in Andhra Pradesh have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Andhra Pradesh's 2,205 cases put it at number 9 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 27524, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

