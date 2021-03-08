Of these, 51 died due to health issues, 15 in road accidents and two committed suicide till February 18, he said.
Vij told the House that as of now there is no proposal under the state government's consideration to give job and financial assistance to the kin of the dead protesters from Haryana.
He said the government is not considering any proposal to give them the status of a martyr.
The question was raised by Congress MLAs Aftab Ahmed and Indu Raj Narwal. They had sought to know the number of farmers who have died protesting at the state borders with Delhi.
The MLAs had asked the number of dead farmers who were from Haryana and other states. The MLAs had also asked if the government is considering any proposal to give relief to their kin.
Thousands of farmers have been protesting since November last year at Delhi borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.