Nearly 68.5% women anticipate that they would return to normal work in office this year against 31.5% expecting to continue work from home, according to a survey conducted by JobsForHer, an online career platform for women. JobsForHer surveyed 3,200 women around remote working, upskilling and the future of work.

About 30.4% women said that remote working had allowed them to cut down on commuting to the office, enabling them to focus more on their work.

Spending more time with family came closely behind with 30.3% of respondents enjoying increased time with their families. Besides these, 20.4% said that remote working opened up several new opportunities across cities while 18.9% of them said that working from home has enabled them to save money.

The survey also gathered data on respondents who were most likely to undertake any career development/upskilling courses.

Out of 916 respondents, 20.4% of them said that they were most likely to enroll themselves in career development courses while 79.6% were likely to consider undertaking such courses.

Neha Bagaria, founder and chief executive officer of JobsForHer said, “The past year has been a challenging one, and working from home has largely become the norm despite a few organizations reopening their doors." More and more women are now aspiring to climb the professional ladder and progress to leadership roles, Bagariadded.

"The remote working norm has opened up several new opportunities for women across the country. We expect that there will be a surge in the number of women upskilling themselves in the coming months," she said.

