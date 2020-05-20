TAMIL NADU : 688 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 20 in Tamil Nadu, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu to 12,448. Among the total people infected as on date, 4,895 have recovered and 84 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 1520 of the total 12448 cases reported in the state. Chennai had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 303 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

View Full Image 35 districts in Tamil Nadu have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Tamil Nadu's 12,448 cases put it at number 2 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 37136, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

View Full Image Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

