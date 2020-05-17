69 covid-19 patients recover in Chennai with traditional Indian treatment

CHENNAI : As many as 69 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Chennai's Dwaraka Doss Goverdhan Doss Vaishnav College in four days after they recovered with the help of Western and Siddha medicines.

As the city's government hospitals are running out of beds due to an explosion of COVID-19 cases, a few colleges here were converted into the isolation wards for the treatment of corona patients.

Dwaraka Doss Goverdhan Doss Vaishnav College in Arumbakkam is conducting trail-based research to treat COVID-19 patients with Indian traditional medicines.

First 20 COVID-19 patients were assigned to Dr Veerababu here to treat them with Indian traditional medicines along with western medicines.

Later the number of patients increased to 69 and all of them were discharged in four days with the help of Indian traditional medicines treatment.

Radhakrishnan, IAS, working as a nodal officer for the Chennai Corporation, said: "We have already got a research-based license for Indian traditional medicine of Neelavambu Kudineer. So far as COVID-19 is concerned, our first priority is prevention and aggressive testing."

"We are also popularising the Indian traditional medicines to improve the immune system of the people," he added.

Now, the focus is on the hotspots of COVID-19. More than 50 Siddha doctors are taking care of hotspots and giving treatment to the patients and also increasing the immune system of the people living in surrounding areas.

