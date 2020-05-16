69 new coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka as of 8:00 AM - May 161 min read . Updated: 16 May 2020, 09:44 AM IST
This brings total cases to 1,056, out of which 480 have recovered and 36 have passed away
KARNATAKA : 69 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 16 in Karnataka, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Karnataka to 1,056. Among the total people infected as on date, 480 have recovered and 36 have passed away.
District-wise breakup is available for 408 of the total 1056 cases reported in the state. Bengaluru had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 101 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.
Karnataka's 1,056 cases put it at number 12 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 29100, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
