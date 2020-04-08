69 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 08 in Tamil Nadu, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu to 690. Among the total people infected as on date, 19 have recovered and 7 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 406 of the total 690 cases reported in the state. Chennai had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 81 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

Tamil Nadu's 690 cases put it at number 2 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1018, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

