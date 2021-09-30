OPEN APP
69% of India's adult population got one dose of Covid vaccine, 25% got both: Govt

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2021, file photo, Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center nurse Maggie Bass, right, injects a COVID-19 vaccine into an arm in Jackson, Miss. A survey of Americans on President Joe Biden’s plan to require most workers to get either vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19 finds a deep and familiar divide: Democrats are overwhelmingly for it, while most Republicans are against it according to a poll released Thursday, Sept. 30, by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) (AP)
 Updated: 30 Sep 2021, 06:01 PM IST Livemint

  • The Centre also said that increased population density raises chances of Covid-19 spread and it will be prudent to avoid non-essential travel and observe festivity at low key

As many as 69% of India's adult population has received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine and 25% has taken both doses, the Central Government said on Thursday.

The Centre also said that increased population density raises chances of Covid-19 spread and it will be prudent to avoid non-essential travel and observe festivity at low key.

It added that 64.1% doses of coronavirus vaccine has been administered in vaccination centres in rural areas and 35 per cent in urban areas.

As many as 67.4 lakh doses (approximately 0.88 pc) have been administered at vaccination centres not tagged as rural/urban, it said.

It said that 59.66 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases last week were reported from Kerala and the state has over one lakh active cases.

The government also stressed that the number of COVID-19 tests has not reduced and 15 to 16 lakh tests are being done every day in the country.

Eighteen districts are reporting weekly Covid positivity rate between five to ten per cent and 30 districts are reporting over 10 per cent weekly positivity rate, it said.

On the Zydus Cadila's coronavirus vaccine, the Centre said that ZyCoV-D is a three-dose needle-free vaccine and it will be priced differently than jabs being used currently. Talks are being held with the manufacturer on its pricing, it said.

