69th National Film Awards 2023: President Droupadi Murmu to confer awards today; Check full list of winners here
69th National Film Awards 2023: President Droupadi Murmu will confer the 69th National Film Awards 2023 today i.e. on 17 October at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Actor Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt has jointly won the National Film Award in the Best Actress category while actor Allu Arjun is named best actor for his performance in Puspa. He has also has become the first Telugu star to bag the award in the history of National Film Awards. R Madhavan who turned director with "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect" has also bagged the national award for Best Feature Film while Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration will be conferred to The Kashmir Files.