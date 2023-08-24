69th National Film Awards: When and were to watch; live streaming; other details

The 69th National Film Awards will be announced today during a press conference by the Jury at the National Media Center, New Delhi. Many names are going around and the official announcement is awaited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This year Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut’s names are doing the rounds on social media as possible candidates for Best Actress for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Thalaivi' respectively. Malayalam film 'Nayattu' or R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' are also said to be among the contenders. However, no official announcement has been made and it will be revealed on Thursday evening.

The 69th National Film Awards will be announced at 5pm on Thursday. Viewers can follow the same on the official social media handle of PIB India and I&B Ministry and also on their Youtube channel and Facebook page as well.

Last year the Best Actor Award for 2020 was shared between Suriya for 'Soorarai Pottru' and Ajay Devgn for the Hindi movie 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.

Established in 1954, the National Film Awards is one of the most prestigious and much looked-forward-to events in the country. The Hon'ble President of India presents the awards culminating in showcasing of award-winning films for the public.

Over the years the number of the awards has increased. Initially called 'State Awards', with two President's Gold Medals, two certificates of merit and silver medals for a dozen regional films, for the first six years, it was the practice to give the Regional Best Award to the National Best Film itself. Over the years the number of awards increased.

Separate awards for artists and technicians were instituted in 1968 for the films of 1967, Nargis Dutt and Uttam Kumar being the first actress and actor to get the Best Actress (then called Urvashi) and Best Actor (then called Bharat) Awards respectively.

The awards are given in three sections – Features, Non-Features and Best Writing on Cinema. While selection for the winners in Features and Non-Features is recognition of excellence in cinematic achievements in various categories, the ' Best Writing on Cinema' section focuses on encouraging the study and appreciation of cinema as an art form and dissemination of information and critical appreciation of the art form through the publication of various books, articles, reviews, newspaper coverage and studies.

*With inputs from agencies