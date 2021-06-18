The Punjab government has decided to accept majority of the recommendations of 6th Pay Commission and implement them from July 1, 2021, with retrospective effect from January 1, 2016, according to news agency ANI.

The move will benefit the over 5.4 lakh serving and retired state government employees.

In May this year, Punjab's sixth pay commission had recommended an over two-fold jump in salaries of all state government employees, and an increase in minimum pay from ₹6,950 to ₹18,000 per month, with retrospective effect from January 1, 2016.

An official spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office had then said that the recommendations of the commission were likely to lead to an additional expenditure of ₹3,500 crore per annum from 2016.

The spokesperson also said that the average increment in salaries and pensions of employees was expected in the range of 20 per cent, with salaries in for a 2.59 times increase over the fifth pay commission recommendations.

As per the recommendations of the sixth pay commission, all major allowances are proposed to be revised upward, with rationalisation in certain allowances.

The report was first submitted to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Then it was sent to the finance department for detailed study and directions for placing it before the cabinet this month for further action.

A significant hike had been proposed in the report in pensions and dearness allowance, while fixed medical allowance and death-cum-retirement gratuity are recommended to be doubled under the scheme suggested by the sixth pay commission, according to PTI.

While fixed medical allowance has been recommended to be doubled to ₹1,000 per month for employees as well as pensioners uniformly, the report said, the maximum limit of death-cum-retirement gratuity is proposed to be enhanced from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh. Enhancement in ex-gratia grant rates in the case of death of a government employee, as also in case of death in harness directly attributable to the duty performed, is another key recommendation aimed at benefiting government employees.

