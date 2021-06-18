While fixed medical allowance has been recommended to be doubled to ₹1,000 per month for employees as well as pensioners uniformly, the report said, the maximum limit of death-cum-retirement gratuity is proposed to be enhanced from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh. Enhancement in ex-gratia grant rates in the case of death of a government employee, as also in case of death in harness directly attributable to the duty performed, is another key recommendation aimed at benefiting government employees.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}