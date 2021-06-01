In a short video posted on Twitter that went viral, the girl appeals to PM Narendra Modi to ease the burden of homework on school kids
A six-year-old Jammu and Kashmir girl's adorable video message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi complaining of a huge burden of homework through online education not only won hearts on the internet but triggered a policy change in the Union Territory to lighten the pressure on school children.
The cute video moved Sinha who described it as a “very adorable complaint".
He directed the department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten the burden of homework on school kids.
“Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten burden of homework on school kids. Childhood innocence is gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss," the L-G said on Twitter.
