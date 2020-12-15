7,000 people booked for violence, vandalism at Karnataka's Wistron facility

The investigation comes two days after worker unrest over a wage dispute turned violent at the plant in Kolar district, about 52 km from Bengaluru. In a complaint to the police, Wistron said it incurred losses of ₹437.7 crore due to the vandalism and theft. This included ₹412 crore of mobile phones, laptops and other production machinery, besides damage of around ₹10 crore to infrastructure and services, according to the complaint filed by Wistron.