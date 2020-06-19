7,040 people took rapid antigen test, 456 found Covid-19 positive: Delhi Dy CM

A day after fixing the rate of Covid-19 testing at ₹2,400 in the national capital, Delhi government commenced Covid-19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in and around containment zones in Delhi on Thursday.

A total of 341 teams were involved in the rapid-antigen testing that makes results available within 30 minutes, an official said.

In a tweet, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "7,040 people underwent rapid-antigen test at 193 centres across Delhi. Of this, 456 people have been found positive."

He also added that those residing in containment zones are being tested in the initial phase.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said a certificate will be issued to those tested at various centres, subject to clearance from the AIIMS and the Indian Council of Medical Research.

According to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, the Centre plans to conduct six lakh rapid-antigen tests at these facilities.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted, "Two important things happened today. Covid-19 testing rates in Delhi have been reduced to ₹2,400 and rapid-antigen testing has started. I hope people won't face any problem in getting themselves tested now."

At many centres, testing began from 9 am. People with mild symptoms or no symptoms at can get themselves tested, another official said, according to PTI reports.

Around 1,000 tests were conducted by 8 pm at 44 centres in south Delhi, according to a senior official.

The kits, called Standard Q Covid-19 Ag detection, have been developed by South Korean company S D Biosensor. The testing method involves looking for antibodies which are produced when the body is exposed to a pathogen.

If a person has antibodies associated with novel coronavirus, it means the person is either Covid-19 positive or has recovered.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, suspected individuals who test negative for Covid-19 in rapid antigen test should undergo RT-PCR test to rule out the infection. While positive test results should be considered as true positive and do not need reconfirmation by RT-PCR test, it said.

Moreover, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday said testing will be tripled by Saturday.

Delhi on Thursday witnessed its highest single-day jump in novel coronavirus cases, taking its case count to nearly 50,000.

The national capital reported 2,877 new Covid-19 cases, which took its tally to 49,979, said Delhi Health Department.

With 3,884 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in Delhi reached 21,341 while the number of active cases stands at 26,669.

The death toll reached 1,969 with 65 more fatalities getting recorded in the national capital.

With inputs from PTI

