7,053 new Covid-19 cases registered in Delhi; death toll reaches 7,332

Coronavirus cases in Delhi recorded an increase of 7,053 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.67 lakh on Thursday, while 104 more fatalities in a same period, the highest in over five months, pushed the death toll to 7,332, authorities said.

These fresh coronavirus cases were detected from 60,229 tests, including 19,752 RT-PCR, conducted the previous day. Delhi recorded a positivity rate of 11.71 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city, according to the bulletin issued by the health department.

Of the total tests conducted the previous day, 40,477 were rapid-antigen tests, while at 19,752, it was the highest number of RT-PCR tests conducted in a day till date, the bulletin said.

The national capital had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while 85 deaths linked to the disease were recorded on that day.

On Thursday, 104 more fatalities, the highest in a day in over five months, were recorded, pushing the death toll in Delhi to 7,332.

The city had registered 93 deaths on June 16. Delhi recorded 71 fatalities from COVID-19 on Monday, 79 on Saturday and 77 on Sunday.

The number of active cases of coronavirus infection rose to 43,116 on Thursday from 42,629 the previous day, the bulletin said, adding the total number of cases reported so far has climbed to 4,67,028 while the recovery rate was over 89 per cent.

Coronavirus cases in Delhi have registered a sudden spike since October 28 when the daily infection breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on Thursday, also for the first time.

The number of containment zones in Delhi increased to 4,141 on Wednesday from 4,016 on Tuesday.

