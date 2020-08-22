Dakshina Kannada and Udupi reported 228 and 348 new covid-19 cases respectively on Saturday that takes the tally in two of the three coastal districts of Karnataka beyond 10,000.

There are four districts in Karnataka that have surpassed 10,000 cases including Bengaluru and there are three others who are inching towards five figure mark that indicates the extent of the health crisis in the south Indian state.

Bengaluru continues to fuel the surge in Karnataka as it clocked just under 3000 cases for the third day in a row. Karnataka confirmed 7330 new cases on Saturday.

The situation in other districts has deteriorated,according to government data.

The remaining 29 districts of Karnataka reported a total of 4351 cases that includes 533 in Ballari, 312 in Belagavi, 257 in Dharwad, and 277 in Davangere among others.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday wrote to chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa to express their concern over the suicide of Dr S.R. Nagendra, Taluk Government Medical Officer of Nanjanguda, in Mysuru district , Karn

"He committed suicide allegedly due to target oriented approach of officials. There are reasons to believe that the administration ignored the stressful situation under which he was working," the IMA said in its letter.

A political row has broken out against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Congress over the incident.

Nagendra had stated that he was taking his own life as was constantly harassed by his superiors. Medical personnel have threatened to go on strike that could further undermine Karnataka's battle against the virus and its workforce shortages.

The chief minister has ordered an inquiry into the incident and The IMA has said that it has only decided to channelise its anger with the black badge protest and candlelight vigil. By no length of imagination it should be construed as weakness," the IMA said in its letter.

Heavy rains,floods and a few landslides have added to the challenges of Karnataka.

The state meteorological department forecast indicates that the coastal districts are expected to receive widespread rains with some pockets that may get heavy downpours. Other parts of Karnataka are so expected to receive moderate to heavy showers in the next 24 hours.

