7,385 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, 102 deaths

BENGALURU : Karnataka on Thursday reported 7,385 new cases of COVID-19 and 102 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 2,56,975 and the death toll to 4,429, the health department said.

The day also saw 6,231 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 7,385 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 2,912 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of August 20 evening, cumulatively 2,56,975 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which include 4,429 deaths and 1,70,381 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 82,149 active cases, 81,444 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 705 are in ICU.

According to the bulletin, 25 out of 102 deaths reported today are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Ballari (8), Hassan and Koppal (7), Dakshina Kannada (6), Davangere (5); Belagavi, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Shivamogga, Vijayapura and Yadgir (4), Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru and Uttara Kannada (3), Chamrajanagara, Kodagu, Raichur and Udupi (2), and Gadag, Kolar and Tumakuru (1).

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 2,912, Ballari 483, Belagavi 358, Udupi 351, Mysuru 253, Davangere 245, Kalaburagi 210, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 99,822 infections, followed by Ballari 16,200 and Mysuru 12,304.

Among discharges too Bengaluru urban tops the list with total 64,022 discharges, followed by Ballari 10,072 and Kalaburagi 7,554.

According to the bulletin, a total of 22,56,862 samples have been tested so far, out of which 59,602 were tested on Thursday alone.

Among the samples tested today 25,989 were rapid antigen tests.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

