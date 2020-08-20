7,385 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, 102 deaths

According to the bulletin, 25 out of 102 deaths reported today are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Ballari (8), Hassan and Koppal (7), Dakshina Kannada (6), Davangere (5); Belagavi, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Shivamogga, Vijayapura and Yadgir (4), Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru and Uttara Kannada (3), Chamrajanagara, Kodagu, Raichur and Udupi (2), and Gadag, Kolar and Tumakuru (1).