7,500 passengers use Delhi Metro as services resume on Yellow line

New Delhi: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday resumed its services on Yellow Line and Rapid Metro after a 169-day shutdown necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Operations in the first four hours from 7 am to 11 am was smooth with approximately 7,500 passengers availing themselves of the service, said DMRC.

On day one, mostly office-goers boarded the sanitised train coaches of the rapid transit system. The trains will operate in batches of four-hour each from 7-11 am in the morning and 4-8 pm in the evening.

The Delhi Metro was closed on March 22 to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and after 169 days, it resumed services in a curtailed manner while adhering to strict safety and social distancing norms.

At Rajiv Chowk metro station, the busiest station of the network which serves as an interchange facility between the Yellow Line and the Blue Line, an unusually thin crowd was witnessed.

As the day began, some riders wearing protective masks were seen entering the premises of key stations like Kashmere Gate, Central Secretariat, Hauz Khas on the Yellow Line which connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

Inside the stations, passengers were allowed entry to the concourse only after checking body temperatures with thermal guns and sanitisation of hands.

Also, inside coaches, commuters sat on alternate seats and maintain prescribed distance even while standing.

Hundreds of Delhi Metro ground staff and security personnel of the CISF wore face shields, masks and gloves to ward off any risk of the infection.

Under stage one of the graded plan of the DMRC, Yellow Line or Line 2 and Rapid Metro were made operational on Monday with restricted service hours, a senior official of DMRC said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation resumed train services a day after the city recorded 3,256 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike here in 72 days, as the infection tally mounted to over 1.91 lakh.

The number of fresh cases and active cases of COVID-19 have risen in the city in the last several days.

With PTI inputs

