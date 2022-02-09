OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  7 Army soldiers, hit by avalanche in Arunachal, found dead; Prez, PM express grief

7 Army soldiers, hit by avalanche in Arunachal, found dead; Prez, PM express grief

Seven Indian Army soldiers who were stuck by an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh's Kameng Sector have been found dead. (AFP)Premium
Seven Indian Army soldiers who were stuck by an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh's Kameng Sector have been found dead. (AFP)
 1 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2022, 09:12 AM IST Livemint

  • PM Modi said their ‘exemplary’ services to the nation will never be forgotten.
  • The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced an ex-gratia of 4 lakhs each from the CM's Relief Fund for the next of kin of the six Army personnel

Listen to this article

Seven Indian Army soldiers who were stuck by an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh's Kameng Sector have been found dead. The seven Army personnel were part of a patrol team and had gone missing after being hit by the avalanche in Tawang district. According to Eastern Command, Indian Army, the seven soldiers include--Hav Jugal Kishore, Rfn Arun Kattal, Rfn Akshay Pathania, Rfn Vishal Sharma, Rfn Rakesh Singh, Rfn Ankesh Bhardwaj and General Gurbaj Singh.

 

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief over the death of Army personnel.

"Deeply pained by the demise of Indian Army personnel who were struck by an avalanche in Kemang Sector, Arunachal Pradesh. These brave soldiers lost their lives while serving the nation. I salute their courage and service. My heartfelt condolences to their bereaved families," he said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind also condoled the demise of the soldiers.

The Prime Minister said their "exemplary" services to the nation will never be forgotten.

President Kovind said that the soldiers laid down their lives in the service of the country and their "selfless sacrifice" will be remembered.

An Army statement said search and rescue operations, which were launched immediately on February 6 including airlifting of specialised teams, have now been concluded. The area, located at an altitude of 14,500 feet, had been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall for the last few days.

The bodies of the soldiers are currently being transferred from the avalanche site to the nearest Army medical facility for further formalities.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced an ex-gratia of 4 lakhs each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for the next of kin of the six Army personnel.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout