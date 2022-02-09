Seven Indian Army soldiers who were stuck by an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh's Kameng Sector have been found dead. The seven Army personnel were part of a patrol team and had gone missing after being hit by the avalanche in Tawang district. According to Eastern Command, Indian Army, the seven soldiers include--Hav Jugal Kishore, Rfn Arun Kattal, Rfn Akshay Pathania, Rfn Vishal Sharma, Rfn Rakesh Singh, Rfn Ankesh Bhardwaj and General Gurbaj Singh.

The bravehearts made supreme sacrifice in line of duty at icy heights of 14500 ft & treacherous terrain under inclement weather conditions in Kameng Sector. Eastern Command offers deepest condolences to the families.@adgpi @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/7jGCj7svGV — EasternCommand_IA (@easterncomd) February 8, 2022

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief over the death of Army personnel.

"Deeply pained by the demise of Indian Army personnel who were struck by an avalanche in Kemang Sector, Arunachal Pradesh. These brave soldiers lost their lives while serving the nation. I salute their courage and service. My heartfelt condolences to their bereaved families," he said in a tweet.

Deeply pained by the demise of Indian Army personnel who were struck by an avalanche in Kemang Sector, Arunachal Pradesh.



These brave soldiers lost their lives while serving the nation. I salute their courage and service. My heartfelt condolences to their bereaved families. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 8, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind also condoled the demise of the soldiers.

The Prime Minister said their "exemplary" services to the nation will never be forgotten.

Sadddened by the loss of lives of Indian Army personnel due to an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh. We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation. Condolences to the bereaved families. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2022

President Kovind said that the soldiers laid down their lives in the service of the country and their "selfless sacrifice" will be remembered.

The death of soldiers due to an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh is a tragedy beyond words. The brave soldiers laid down their lives for the service of the nation. Their selfless sacrifice will always be remembered. My condolences to their families. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 8, 2022

An Army statement said search and rescue operations, which were launched immediately on February 6 including airlifting of specialised teams, have now been concluded. The area, located at an altitude of 14,500 feet, had been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall for the last few days.

The bodies of the soldiers are currently being transferred from the avalanche site to the nearest Army medical facility for further formalities.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakhs each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for the next of kin of the six Army personnel.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.