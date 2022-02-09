Seven Indian Army soldiers who were stuck by an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh's Kameng Sector have been found dead. The seven Army personnel were part of a patrol team and had gone missing after being hit by the avalanche in Tawang district. According to Eastern Command, Indian Army, the seven soldiers include--Hav Jugal Kishore, Rfn Arun Kattal, Rfn Akshay Pathania, Rfn Vishal Sharma, Rfn Rakesh Singh, Rfn Ankesh Bhardwaj and General Gurbaj Singh.

