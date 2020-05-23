7-day quarantine mandatory for flyers arriving in Karnataka from 6 states

Karnataka: Two days before the resumption of domestic air travel, Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) today said that the passengers arriving from six states with the highest Covid-19 tally would be required to undergo a seven-day "institutional quarantine" which will be followed by home quarantine.

"Incoming domestic flight passenger from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi & Madhya Pradesh will undergo 7-day institutional Quarantine followed by home quarantine," tweeted DGP Praveen Sood.

"Incoming domestic flight passenger from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi & Madhya Pradesh will undergo 7-day institutional Quarantine followed by home quarantine," tweeted DGP Praveen Sood.

Returnees from other low prevalence states will be asked to follow 14 days of home quarantine, according to the standard operating procedure (SOP) for entry of people from other states to Karnataka, in a statement issued by the state health department on Friday.

The airports are gearing up to handle operations as flight services, suspended as a part of nationwide coronavirus lockdown, are set to resume from Monday (May 25).

With 138 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state jumped to 1,743, according to data released by Union Health Ministry. Among the total people infected as on date, 597 have recovered and 41 have died. Bengaluru has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 1.25 lakh mark today, the Union Health Ministry data revealed. Till date, 3,720 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

The worst hit state continued to be Maharashtra with 44,582 cases, 1,517 people deaths. Next is Tamil Nadu with 14,753 cases and 98 deaths while Gujarat is at the third spot with 13,268 cases and 802 deaths. Delhi has so far reported 12,319 cases with 208 deaths. States with more than 5,000 cases are Rajasthan (6,494), Madhya Pradesh (6,170) and Uttar Pradesh (5,735).