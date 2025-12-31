7 dead, 116 hospitalised due to water contamination in Indore; ₹2 lakh ex gratia announced

The death toll in Indore's Bhagirathpura contaminated water incident has gone up to seven, while as many as 116 people were reportedly undergoing treatment at several hospitals across the city. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava confirmed on Wednesday that a total of 36 persons have been discharged.

Speaking with news agency ANI, Pushyamitra Bhargava said, “The Health Department has officially reported the deaths of three people in the incident. However, according to my information, a total of seven people have died after falling ill from the Bhagirathpura area.”

“The health department will issue its official figures further. 36 people have been discharged from hospitals and a total of over 116 people are reported to be ill so far,” the Indore mayor said.

He added that the Indore Municipal Corporation and the Health Department are continuously working to resolve the problems of the public.

“Our primary focus is to ensure that people receive good treatment and recover quickly. Our entire municipal council is going door-to-door and talking to people. We are all deeply saddened by this unfortunate situation. The entire municipal corporation is reaching out to people in all areas and ensuring that they receive proper care in hospitals,” the mayor said.

CM Mohan Yadav takes cognisance Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took cognisance of the matter and announced free treatment for everyone. He also announced ₹2 lakh assistance for the deceased.

Earlier, CM Yadav expressed grief over the incident, paid tributes to the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for those undergoing treatment. He also directed strict action against the concerned officials responsible for the lapse.

Acting on the directions, two officials – Zonal Officer Shaligram Sitole and Assistant Engineer Yogesh Joshi – have been suspended while one - In-charge Sub-Engineer (PHE) Shubham Shrivastava – has been dismissed from the service, Indore Collector Shivam Verma informed.

Additionally, a three-member committee has also been constituted to investigate the entire matter. The committee will conduct the investigation under the direction of IAS Navjeevan Panwar. Superintendent Engineer Pradeep Nigam, and Associate Professor from the Medical College Dr Shailesh Rai, have been included in the committee.