Ghaziabad: 7 dead, 4 injured in explosion at candle factory

Ghaziabad: At least seven people were killed and four people injured in an explosion at a factory in a candle factory in Ghaziabad on Sunday, reported news agency ANI.

The explosion took place in a factory located in the Modi Nagar area around 3 pm, prompting immediate deployment of police and fire-fighters at the spot, police officials said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took cognisance of the incident and directed Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey and Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani to reach the spot to probe the matter.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences on the death of the people in the incident of fire in a candle factory in Bakhrwa village of Modi Nagar, Ghaziabad," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

Adityanath has sought a report from the DM and the SSP by Sunday evening, the CM's Office said.

More details are awaited.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

