Home >News >India >Ghaziabad: 7 dead, 4 injured in explosion at candle factory
(Representational image)
(Representational image)

Ghaziabad: 7 dead, 4 injured in explosion at candle factory

1 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2020, 06:32 PM IST Agencies

The explosion took place in a factory in Modi Nagar, said Ajay Shankar Pandey, District Magistrate Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: At least seven people were killed and four people injured in an explosion at a factory in a candle factory in Ghaziabad on Sunday, reported news agency ANI.

The explosion took place in a factory located in the Modi Nagar area around 3 pm, prompting immediate deployment of police and fire-fighters at the spot, police officials said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took cognisance of the incident and directed Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey and Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani to reach the spot to probe the matter.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences on the death of the people in the incident of fire in a candle factory in Bakhrwa village of Modi Nagar, Ghaziabad," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

Adityanath has sought a report from the DM and the SSP by Sunday evening, the CM's Office said.

More details are awaited.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Fire breaks out in a commercial building located near Canning Street (ANI)

Fire breaks out at multi-storey building in Kolkata

1 min read . 11:27 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout