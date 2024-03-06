Seven Indian men stuck on the Russia-Ukraine border, have sought the government's help to return to India. According to the report by The Hindu, the seven Indians have been identified as Gagandeep Singh (24), Lovepreet Singh (24), Narain Singh (22), Gurpreet Singh (21), Gurpreet Singh (23), Harsh Kumar (20) and Abhishek Kumar (21). While five workers are said to be from Punjab, the other two are from Haryana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the video, the men are wearing military winter jackets and are positioned within a dimly lit and unkempt room with a sealed window at one end.

One of the Indian nationals said they arrived in Russia on tourist visas on 27 December to celebrate the New Year. They had a visa for the Russia trip - valid for 90 days - but then travelled to neighbouring Belarus.

"An agent offered to take us to Belarus... we were not aware we needed a visa. When we went to Belarus (without a visa) the agent asked us for more money and then abandoned us. The police caught us and handed us over to Russian authorities, who made us sign documents," Harsh said in the video as per the media report.

He said that they were forced to join the Russian army as the local police detained them for not possessing a "slip". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The man alleged that the Russian police asked them to either join their army or risk facing 10 years of imprisonment.

"The Russian Army tells us that we can leave only after a year. They are asking us to help them win the war. We don’t know how to help them. If we don’t, we may not survive," one of the men said in a 20s video.

The Indian nationals have requested the embassy and government to help them. "This could be our last video, they are sending us to the war zone in Ukraine," they said in a video. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last week, the Ministry of External Affairs said it is trying its best for an "early discharge" of around 20 Indian nationals who are working as support staff to the Russian army.

"It is our understanding that there are 20-odd people (Indians) who have gone there to work as support staff or as helpers with the Russian army," a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per media reports, many Indians recruited as security helpers in the Russian military, have been forced to even fight with Russian soldiers in certain areas along Russia's border with Ukraine.

The MEA spokesperson said India is in regular touch with Russian authorities, both in New Delhi and Moscow, to ensure the return of the Indians. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!