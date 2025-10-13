7 key things to know about Air India’s terminal shift at Delhi airport

Air India Group is set to realign its domestic operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport from 26 October 2025, as expansion work begins at Terminal 3 (T3) to boost international passenger capacity. The infrastructure upgrade, led by Delhi International Airport Ltd. (DIAL), will reduce domestic capacity at T3, prompting a reshuffle of Air India and Air India Express flights.

Here’s what passengers need to know about the terminal changes: Air India domestic flights to shift partially to T2 Of the airline’s 180 daily domestic departures from Delhi, 60 flights will move to the upgraded Terminal 2 (T2). The remaining domestic flights will continue to operate from T3.

Air India Express moves all domestic services to T1 Air India Express will shift its entire domestic network to Terminal 1 (T1), which has recently been renovated and expanded.

International flights remain unaffected There will be no changes to international operations. All Air India and Air India Express international flights will continue to depart from and arrive at T3.

New flight numbers for T2 services Flights shifting to T2 will carry four-digit numbers starting with ‘1’ (AI1XXX), enabling passengers to quickly identify which terminal their flight operates from.

Check terminal details before travelling Air India has advised passengers to verify their terminal information through booking confirmations, SMS or email alerts, or the airline’s official website before heading to the airport.

Smooth transfers between terminals A dedicated shuttle service every 10 minutes will connect Terminals 1, 2, and 3, making it easier for passengers with connecting flights to navigate terminal changes.

Seamless baggage and on-ground support For passengers connecting between terminals, checked-in baggage will be transferred airside, eliminating the need to collect and recheck it. Additional ground staff, buggy services, and special assistance will also be available to help travellers during the transition.

