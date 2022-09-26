7 killed, 10 injured after tourist tempo falls into Himachal's gorge

Five tourists died on the spot while two others succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Among the deceased, three were students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
A total of seven tourists including three IIT Varanasi students were killed and 10 sustained injuries after a vehicle fell into a gorge in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday evening, said officials as quoted by news agency PTI.
According to the officials, five tourists died on the spot while two others succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Among the deceased, three were students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).
Of these, six deceased have been identified as Saurabh, Priyanka Gupta, Kiran, a resident of Delhi, Rishab Raj, and Anshika Jain and Aditya from Uttar Pradesh, said Kullu superintendent of police Gurdev Sharma as quoted by PTI.
The injured included Rahul Goswami, Kshitija Agarwal, Priyapal, Ishan Gupta from Haryana, driver Ajay Chauhan, Abhinav Singh, Nishtha Badoni from Uttar Pradesh, Rushav from New Delhi, Lakshaya from Rajasthan, and Jai Aggarwal from Madhya Pradesh, the DP said.
The officials informed that the accident took place at 8.30 pm near Ghiyaghi in the Banjar subdivision on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended condolences to the kin of the deceased and assured all possible help to the injured persons, according to the PMO.
