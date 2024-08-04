UP: 7 died after double-decker bus collides with car on Agra Lucknow Expressway in Etawah

At least seven people died after a double-decker bus collided with a car on Agra Lucknow Expressway, on Sunday, near Etawah, in Uttar Pradesh. The accident occurred around 12:30 am, a police official said.

The double-decker bus, that was heading towards Delhi from Raebareli, was carrying 60 passengers, from which four people died. The three people in the car, have also been declared dead.

25-30 passengers were injured, and are currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, said the Etawah Senior Superintendent of Police, Sanjay Kumar Verma.

#WATCH | Etawah, Uttar Pradesh: 7 killed in a collision between a double-decker bus and car on Agra Lucknow Expressway



SSP Etawah Sanjay Kumar Verma says, "A double-decker bus going from Raebareli to Delhi collided with a car at around 12:30 am. There were 60 people on the bus,… pic.twitter.com/LcuMLYDLpN — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 4, 2024

“A double-decker bus going from Raebareli to Delhi collided with a car at around 12:30 am. There were 60 people on the bus, out of which 4 people died and about 20-25 people were injured, who have been admitted to the hospital. 3 people who were there in the car also died. A total of 7 people have died,” said Kumar, reported ANI.