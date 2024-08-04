At least seven people died after a double-decker bus collided with a car on Agra Lucknow Expressway, on Sunday, near Etawah, in Uttar Pradesh. The accident occurred around 12:30 am, a police official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The double-decker bus, that was heading towards Delhi from Raebareli, was carrying 60 passengers, from which four people died. The three people in the car, have also been declared dead.

25-30 passengers were injured, and are currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, said the Etawah Senior Superintendent of Police, Sanjay Kumar Verma. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“A double-decker bus going from Raebareli to Delhi collided with a car at around 12:30 am. There were 60 people on the bus, out of which 4 people died and about 20-25 people were injured, who have been admitted to the hospital. 3 people who were there in the car also died. A total of 7 people have died," said Kumar, reported ANI.