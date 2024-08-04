Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  UP: 7 died after double-decker bus collides with car on Agra Lucknow Expressway in Etawah

UP: 7 died after double-decker bus collides with car on Agra Lucknow Expressway in Etawah

Livemint

  • Atleast seven people died in Uttar Pradesh, after a double-decker bus collided with a car on Agra Lucknow Expressway

UP: 7 died after double-decker bus collides with car on Agra Lucknow Expressway; visuals from the scene

At least seven people died after a double-decker bus collided with a car on Agra Lucknow Expressway, on Sunday, near Etawah, in Uttar Pradesh. The accident occurred around 12:30 am, a police official said.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The double-decker bus, that was heading towards Delhi from Raebareli, was carrying 60 passengers, from which four people died. The three people in the car, have also been declared dead.

25-30 passengers were injured, and are currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, said the Etawah Senior Superintendent of Police, Sanjay Kumar Verma.

“A double-decker bus going from Raebareli to Delhi collided with a car at around 12:30 am. There were 60 people on the bus, out of which 4 people died and about 20-25 people were injured, who have been admitted to the hospital. 3 people who were there in the car also died. A total of 7 people have died," said Kumar, reported ANI.

(Keep checking for more updates)

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.