At least seven people died after a double-decker bus collided with a car on Agra Lucknow Expressway, on Sunday, at 12: 30 am, in Uttar Pradesh. Police officials suspect that the bus driver might have fallen asleep, and had entered the wrong lane. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The double-decker bus, that was heading towards Delhi from Raebareli, was carrying 60 passengers, from which four people died. The three people in the car, have also been declared dead.

25-30 passengers were injured, and are currently undergoing treatment at Saifai PGI. Six to seven of them are critical, said Dr Vivek Chaudhary, chief medical offcier, Saifai PGI, reported PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has also directed the district administration officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

“A double-decker bus going from Raebareli to Delhi collided with a car at around 12:30 am. There were 60 people on the bus, out of which 4 people died and about 20-25 people were injured, who have been admitted to the hospital. 3 people who were there in the car also died. A total of 7 people have died," said Verma, reported ANI.

The SSP further added that rescue operations are in swing for the rest of the people. He also said that his team is has been taking all "possible efforts to make sure that all the other people reach their destinations." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The government is making sure that best treatment is being given to the admitted people," said Verma, according to the ANI.

Accident near Mathurapur A few days back on July 31,there had been another accident in Mathurapur, near Bareilly district. Three died, and one was critically injured after their car collided with a mini truck late at night.

Rahul Bhati, Bareily SP had said that the victims were all youths. The official further said that the injured people have been admitted and are currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}