7 new coronavirus cases reported in Goa as of 8:00 AM - May 15
This brings total cases to 14, out of which 7 have recovered and none have passed away
GOA : 7 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 15 in Goa, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Goa to 14. Among the total people infected as on date, 7 have recovered and none have passed away.
District-wise breakup is available for 7 of the total 14 cases reported in the state. North Goa had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 6 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.
Goa's 14 cases put it at number 27 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 27524, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
