KERALA : 7 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 11 in Kerala, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Kerala to 364. Among the total people infected as on date, 123 have recovered and 2 have passed away.

Kerala now has 364 total cases of Covid-19

District-wise breakup is available for 357 of the total 364 cases reported in the state. Kasargod had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 155 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

Kasargod had the highest number of cases with 155 confirmed cases at last available count.

14 districts in Kerala have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Kerala's 364 cases put it at number 8 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1574, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 1574 confirmed cases.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.