KERALA : 7 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 11 in Kerala, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Kerala to 512. Among the total people infected as on date, 489 have recovered and 4 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 408 of the total 512 cases reported in the state. Kasargod had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 170 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

14 districts in Kerala have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Kerala's 512 cases put it at number 16 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 22171, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

