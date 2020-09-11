BENGALURU : Seven new trains would start from the Bengaluru in addition to special trains from September 12, the South Western Railway has said.

"Services of seven pairs of trains are starting from Bengaluru division with effect from September 12, 2020. These services will be in addition to special trains which are already running," informed the press release issued by it.

It added that there has been a surge in people coming at the station to pick or drop passengers such as senior citizens, differently-abled, children, and students.

"For the convenience of the public, platform tickets will be issued at KSR Bengaluru, Yesvantpur and Bengaluru Cantonment Railway Stations with immediate effect," it said.

To avoid the crowd in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the price of platform tickets at these stations will be increased from ₹10 to ₹50 temporarily until further notice.

Services of 7 pairs of trains of South Western Railway shall also start with stoppages & timings indicated as under with effect from date mentioned as detailed below:-

1.Train No. 06539/06540 KSR Bengaluru – Mysuru – KSR Bengaluru Special Express except Sunday:-

Train No. 06539 KSR Bengaluru – Mysuru Special Express will depart KSR Bengaluru at 10:30 hrs and arrive Mysuru at 13:30 hrs daily except Sunday with effect from 12.09.2020 to until further advise.Enroute the train will have existing timings & stoppages of Train No. 16558 KSR Bengaluru – Mysuru Express.

In the return direction Train No. 06540 Mysuru – KSR Bengaluru Special Express will depart Mysuru at 14:30 hrs and arrive KSR Bengaluru at 17:10 hrs daily except Sunday with effect from 12.09.2020 to until further advice. Enroute the train will have existing timings & stoppages of Train No. 16557 Mysuru – KSR Bengaluru Express.

The train will have a composition of 16 coaches i.e. FOURTEEN Second Class Chair Cars & TWO Luggage cum Break-Vans.

2.Train No. 06587/06588 Yesvantpur – Bikaner – Yesvantpur Bi - Weekly Special Express:-

Train No. 06587 Yesvantpur – Bikaner Bi - Weekly Special Express will depart Yesvantpur at 05:00 hrs o­n every Sunday and Friday with effect from 13.09.2020 to until further advise and arrive Bikaner at 06:50 hrs o­n respective Tuesday and Sunday. Enroute the train will have existing timings & stoppages of Train No. 16587 Yesvantpur – Bikaner Express except Tiptur, Lonavala, Boisar, Ankleshwar, Anand, Nadiad, Mahesana and Luni.

In the return direction Train No. 06588 Bikaner – Yesvantpur Bi - Weekly Special Express will depart Bikaner at 22:15 hrs o­n every Tuesday and Sunday with effect from 15.09.2020 to until further advise and arrive Yesvantpur at 03:15 hrs o­n respective Friday and Wednesday.The train will have existing timings & stoppages of Train No. 16588 Bikaner – Yesvantpur Express except Luni, Mahesana, Nadiad, Anand, Ankleshwar, Boisar, Lonavala and Tiptur.

The train will have a composition of 21 coaches i.e. TWO AC 2-tier Coaches, FOUR AC 3-tier Coaches, EIGHTSecond Class Sleeper Coaches, FIVE General Second Class Coaches and TWOLuggage cum Brake-Vans with generator.

3.Train No. 06535/06536 Mysuru – Solapur – Mysuru Daily Special Express:-

Train No. 06535 Mysuru – Solapur Daily Special Express will depart Mysuru at 15:45 hrs daily with effect from 12.09.2020 to until further advise and arrive Solapur at 12:40 hrs o­n the next day. The train will have existing timings & stoppages of Train No. 16535 Mysuru – Solapur Express except Annigeri and Nimbal.

In the return direction Train No. 06536 Solapur – Mysuru Daily Special Express will depart Solapur at 14:10 hrs daily with effect from 13.09.2020 to until further advise and arrive Mysuru at 11:00 hrs o­n the next day. The train will have existing timings & stoppages of Train No. 16536 Solapur – Mysuru Express except Nimbal and Annigeri.

The train will have a composition of 18 coaches i.e. ONE 1st AC cum AC 2-tier Coach, o­nE AC 3-tier Coach, TEN Second Class Sleeper Coaches, FOUR General Second Class Coaches and TWO Luggage cum Brake-Vans.

4.Train No. 06527/06528 KSR Bengaluru – New Delhi – KSR Bengaluru Daily Superfast Special Express:-

Train No. 06527 KSR Bengaluru – New Delhi Daily Special Express will depart KSR Bengaluru at 19:00 hrs daily with effect from 12.09.2020 to until further advise and arrive New Delhi at 10:30 hrs o­n the day after tomorrow. Enroute the train will have existing timings & stoppages of Train No. 12627 KSR Bengaluru – New Delhi Express except Dharmavaram.

In the return direction Train No. 06528 New Delhi – KSR Bengaluru Daily Special Express will depart New Delhi at 21:15 hrs daily with effect from 14.09.2020 to until further advise and arrive KSR Bengaluru at 14:00 hrs o­n the day after tomorrow. Enroute the train will have existing timings & stoppages of Train No. 12628 New Delhi – KSR Bengaluru Express except Gooty, Dharmavaram.

The train will have a composition of 24 coaches i.e. ONE 1st AC Coach, TWO AC 2-tier Coaches, THREE AC 3-tier Coaches, THIRTEEN Second Class Sleeper Coaches, TWOGeneral Second Class Coaches, TWO Luggage cum Brake-Vans and ONEPantry Car.

5.Train No. 02591/02592 Gorakhpur – Yesvantpur – Gorakhpur Bi – Weekly Superfast Special Express:-

Train No. 02591 Gorakhpur – Yesvantpur Bi – Weekly Superfast Special Express will depart Gorakhpur at 06:35 hrs o­n every Saturday and Monday with effect from 12.09.2020 to until further advise and arrive Yesvantpur at 04:45 hrs Monday and Wednesday.

Enroute the train will arrive / depart Khalilabad - 07:15/07:17 hrs, Basti -07:41/07:44 hrs, Mankapur Jn - 08:28/08:30 hrs, Gonda Jn - 09:00/09:05 hrs, Barabanki Jn -10:27/10:29 hrs, Badshahnagar - 11:01/11:04 hrs, Aishbagh -11:35/11:50 hrs, Unnao Jn 12:40/12:42 hrs, Kanpur Central - 13:17/13:22 hrs, Pokhrayan -14:23/14:25 hrs, Orai - 15:05/15:07 hrs, Jhansi Jn -16:45/16:55 hrs, Lalitpur - 17:59/18:01 hrs, Bhopal Jn -21:05/21:10 hrs, Itarsi Jn - 22:55/23:05 hrs, Ghoradongri - 00:07/00:09 hrs, Betul-00:52/00:55 hrs, Amla Jn - 01:20/01:22 hrs, Pandhurna - 02:17/02:19 hrs, Nagpur-03:55/04:00 hrs, Sevagram 04:58/05:00 hrs, Hinganghat - 05:38/05:40 hrs, Chandrapur - 07:14/07:17 hrs, Balharshah - 09:05/09:10 hrs, Sirpur Kagaznagar -09:58/09:59 hrs, Belampalli - 10:35/10:36 hrs, Manchiryal- 10:51/10:52 hrs, Ramgundam -11:02/11:03 hrs, Kazipet Jn-12:25/12:27 hrs, Secunderabad Jn - 15:10/15:20 hrs, Begampet - 15:28/15:30 hrs, Raichur - 20:18/20:20 hrs, Manthralayam Rd - 20:49/20:50 hrs, Adoni - 21:19/21:20 hrs, Guntakal Jn - 22:15/22:20 hrs, Anantapur -23:48/23:50 hrs, Dharmavaram Jn - 00:43/00:45 hrs.

In the return direction Train No. 02592 Yesvantpur – Gorakhpur Bi – Weekly Superfast Special Express will depart Yesvantpur at 17:20 hrs o­n every Monday and Thursday with effect from 14.09.2020 to until further advise and arrive Gorakhpur at 15:05 hrs.

Enroute the train will arrive / depart Dharmavaram - 20:30/20:35 hrs, Anantapur - 21:08/21:10 hrs, Guntakal Junction - 22:30/22:35 hrs, Adoni - 23:14/23:15 hrs, Mantralayam Road - 23:54/23:55 hrs, Raichur - 00:23/00:25 hrs, Begumpet - 06:23/06:25 hrs, Secunderabad Junction - 06:55/07:20 hrs, Kazipet Junction -09:14/09:16 hrs, Ramagundam -10:29/10:30 hrs, Manchiryal -10:59/11:00 hrs, Bellampalli -11:39/11:40 hrs, Sirpur Kaghaznagar -12:06/12:07 hrs, Balharshah -13:20/13:25 hrs, Chandrapur -13:44/13:45 hrs, Hinganghat -14:54/14:55 hrs, Sewagram -15:34/15:35 hrs, Nagpur -17:05/17:10 hrs, Pandhurna -18:24/18:25 hrs, Amla -19:30/19:35 hrs, Betul -19:49/19:50 hrs, Ghoradongri -20:29/20:30 hrs, Itarsi -22:10/22:20 hrs, Bhopal -00:00/00:05 hrs, Lalitpur - 03:05/03:07 hrs, Jhansi -04:18/04:28 hrs, Orai -05:54/05:56 hrs, Pokhrayan -06:33/06:35 hrs, Kanpur Central -08:15/08:20 hrs, Unnao -08:43/08:44 hrs, Aishbag – 09:48/10:03 hrs, Badshahnagar -10:20/10:23 hrs, Barabanki -11:03/11:05 hrs, Gonda - 12:20/12:25 hrs, Mankapur -12:49/12:51 hrs, Basti - 13:44/13:47 hrs and Khalilabad - 14:09/14:11 hrs.

The train will have a composition of 22 coaches i.e. ONE AC 2-tier Coach, FOUR AC 3-tier Coaches, ELEVENSecond Class Sleeper Coaches, FOUR General Second Class Coaches and TWOLuggage cum Brake-Vans.

6.Train No. 02975/02976 Mysuru – Jaipur – Mysuru Bi – Weekly Superfast Special Express:-

Train No. 02975 Mysuru – Jaipur Bi – Weekly Superfast Special Express will depart Mysuru at 10:40 hrs o­n every Thursday and Saturday with effect from 17.09.2020 to until further advise and arrive Jaipur at 06:15 hrs o­n respective Saturday and Wednesday.

Enroute the train will arrive / depart Mandya – 11:24/ 11:25 hrs, KSR Bengaluru - 12:55/ 13:00 hrs, Bengaluru Cantonment - 13:10/13:12 hrs, Hindupur - 14:59/ 15:00 hrs, Anantpur - 17:24/ 17:25 hrs, Guntakal - 19:00/ 19:15 hrs, Gadwal - 22:43/ 22:45 hrs, Mahbub Nagar – 23:53/ 23:55 hrs, Kacheguda - 01:50/ 02:00 hrs, Kazipet – 04:20/ 04:22 hrs, Manchiryal - 05:34/ 05:35 hrs, Belampalli - 05:54/ 05:55 hrs, Sirpur Kagaz Nagar - 06:24/ 06:25 hrs, Balharshah - 07:45/ 07:50 hrs, Chandrapur - 08:09/ 08:10 hrs, Sevagram - 09:59/ 10:00 hrs, Nagpur - 11:10/ 11:15 hrs, Pandhurna - 12:37/12:38 hrs, Betul - 14:04/ 14:05 hrs, Itarsi - 15:55/ 16:00 hrs, Hoshangabad - 16:18/16:20 hrs, Habibganj - 17:23/ 17:25 hrs, Bhopal - 17:50/ 18:00 hrs, Sant Hirdaram Nagar - 18:31/ 18:33 hrs, Ujjain - 21:25/ 21:35 hrs, Nagda - 22:45/ 23:10 hrs, Bhawani Mandi - 00:38/ 00:39 hrs, Kota - 01:55/ 02:00 hrs, Sawai Madhopur - 03:35/ 03:55 hrs and Durgapura – 05:42/05:43 hrs.

In the return direction Train No.02976 Jaipur – Mysuru Bi – Weekly Superfast Special Express will depart Jaipur at 19:35 hrs o­n every Monday and Wednesday with effect from 14.09.2020 to until further advise and arrive Mysuru at 15:30 hrs o­n respective Wednesday and Friday.

Enroute the train will arrive / depart Durgapura – 19:42/19:45 hrs, Sawai Madhopur - 21:30/ 21:40 hrs, Kota - 22:50/ 23:00 hrs, Bhawani Mandi - 00:18/ 00:20 hrs, Nagda - 02:25/ 02:50 hrs, Ujjain - 03:50/ 04:00 hrs, Sant Hirdaram Nagar - 06:40/ 06:42 hrs, Bhopal - 07:05/07:15 hrs, Habibganj - 07:27/ 07:29 hrs, Hoshangabad - 08:38/ 08:40 hrs, , Itarsi - 09:00/ 09:10 hrs, Betul - 10:59/ 11:01 hrs, Pandhurna - 12:11/ 12:12 hrs, Nagpur - 13:50/ 13:55 hrs, Sevagram - 15:02/ 15:04 hrs, Chandrapur - 16:48/ 16:50 hrs, Balharshah - 17:50/17:55 hrs, Sirpur Kagaz Nagar - 18:38/ 18:39 hrs, Belampalli - 19:13/ 19:14 hrs, Manchiryal - 19:28/ 19:29 hrs, Kazipet – 20:58/ 21:00 hrs, Kacheguda - 23:40/ 23:50 hrs, Mahbub Nagar – 01:27/ 01:29 hrs, Guntakal - 06:10/ 06:15 hrs, Anantpur - 07:58/ 08:00 hrs, Hindupur - 10:08/ 10:10 hrs, Bengaluru Cantonment - 12:18/ 12:20 hrs, KSR Bengaluru - 12:55/13:00 hrs and Mandya – 14:18/ 14:20 hrs.

The train will have a composition of 24 coaches i.e. o­nE 1st AC cum AC 2-tier Coach, TWO AC 2-tier Coaches, FIVE AC 3-tier Coaches, ELEVEN Second Class Sleeper Coaches, TWO General Second Class Coaches, TWO Luggage cum Brake-Vans and ONE Pantry Car.

7.Train No. 02509/02510 Bengaluru Cantonment – Guwahati – Bengaluru Cantonment Tri – Weekly Special Express:-

Train No. 02509 Bengaluru Cantonment – Guwahati Tri – Weekly Special Express will depart Bengaluru Cantonment at 23:40 hrs o­n every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with effect from 16.09.2020 to until further advise and arrive Guwahati at 06:00 hrs o­n respective Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Enroute the train will arrive/depart Krishnarajapuram – 23:51/23:53 hrs, Bangarapet – 00:38/00:40 hrs, Jolarpettai – 02:08/02:10 hrs, Katpadi - 03:10/03:30 hrs, Arakkonam - 04:18/04:20 hrs,Perambur – 05:25/05:35 hrs, Vijayawada - 13:05/13:15 hrs,Rajahmundry – 15:27/15:29 hrs, Visakhapatnam – 19:10/19:30 hrs,Vizianagaram – 20:28/20:33 hrs,Srikakulam Road – 21:30/21:32 hrs,Khurda Road – 02:00/02:10 hrs, Bhubaneswar – 02:35/02:40 hrs, Cuttack – 03:15/03:20 hrs,Jajpur K Road – 04:20/04:22 hrs, Bhadrak – 05:28/05:30 hrs, Balasore – 06:15/06:17 hrs, Kharagpur – 08:15/08:30 hrs,Howrah – 10:55/11:15 hrs, Bolpur S Niketan – 13:18/13:23 hrs, Rampurhat – 14:26/14:28 hrs, New Farraka – 16:14/16:16 hrs, Malda Town – 17:20/17:30 hrs, Barsoi – 18:40/18:42 hrs, Kishanganj – 19:25/19:27 hrs ,New Jalpaiguri – 21:25/21:50 hrs,Jalpaiguri Road – 22:30/22:32 hrs,Dhupguri – 23:02/23:04 hrs, New Cooch Behar – 23:55/23:57 hrs, New Alipurduar – 00:18/00:20 hrs, Kokrajhar – 01:17/01:19 hrs, New Bongaigaon – 02:09/02:14 hrs, Barpeta Road – 02:48/02:50 hrs, Rangiya – 03:50/03:55 hrs and Kamakhya – 05:05/05:07 hrs.

In the return direction Train No.02510 Guwahati – Bengaluru Cantonment Tri – Weekly Special Express will depart Guwahati at 06:20 hrs o­n every Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with effect from 13.09.2020 to until further advise and arrive Bengaluru Cantonment at 11:40 hrs o­n respective Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Enroute the train will arrive/depart Kamakhya – 06:35/06:37 hrs, Rangiya – 07:16/07:21 hrs, Barpeta Road – 08:15/08:17 hrs, New Bongaigaon – 09:45/09:50 hrs, Kokrajhar – 10:15/10:17 hrs, New Alipurduar – 11:12/11:14 hrs, New Cooch Behar – 11:35/11:40 hrs, Dhupguri – 12:40/12:42 hrs, Jalpaiguri Road – 13:27/13:29 hrs, New Jalpaiguri – 14:20/14:45 hrs, Kishanganj – 15:45/15:47 hrs , Barsoi – 16:33/16:35 hrs, Malda Town – 18:30/18:40 hrs, New Farraka – 19:17/19:19 hrs, Rampurhat – 21:01/21:03 hrs, Bolpur S Niketan – 21:48/21:53 hrs, Howrah – 00:45/01:05 hrs, Kharagpur – 02:45/03:00 hrs, Balasore – 04:25/04:27 hrs, Bhadrak – 05:28/05:30 hrs, Jajpur K Road – 06:04/06:06 hrs, Cuttack – 07:06/07:11 hrs, Bhubaneswar – 07:50/07:55 hrs, Khurda Road – 08:20/08:40 hrs, Srikakulam Road – 13:02/13:04 hrs, Vizianagaram – 14:05/14:10 hrs, Visakhapatnam – 15:25/15:45 hrs, Rajahmundry – 18:38/18:40 hrs, Vijayawada - 21:25/21:35 hrs, Perambur – 04:35/04:45 hrs, Arakkonam - 05:48/05:50 hrs, Katpadi - 06:40/06:50 hrs, Jolarpettai – 08:18/08:20 hrs, Bangarapet – 09:38/09:40 hrs and Krishnarajapuram – 10:33/10:35 hrs.

The train will have a composition of 24 coaches i.e. TWO AC 2-tier Coaches, SEVEN AC 3-tier Coaches, TENSecond Class Sleeper Coaches, TWO General Second Class Coaches, TWOLuggage cum Brake-Vans and ONE Pantry Car.

