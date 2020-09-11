In the return direction Train No. 06528 New Delhi – KSR Bengaluru Daily Special Express will depart New Delhi at 21:15 hrs daily with effect from 14.09.2020 to until further advise and arrive KSR Bengaluru at 14:00 hrs o­n the day after tomorrow. Enroute the train will have existing timings & stoppages of Train No. 12628 New Delhi – KSR Bengaluru Express except Gooty, Dharmavaram.